Tech Sector Faces Job Crisis as Software Development Postings Drop 28%

Earlier this month, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly jobs report which revealed that software development job postings are down 28% from pre-pandemic levels, and this comes after the tech sector experienced massive layoffs in 2022 and 2023.

What used to be a cushy career path in development and IT is now changing, and other factors such as advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are also making it harder for dev professionals to secure jobs and advance their careers. Despite challenges, software developers remain resilient and are taking steps to improve their hireability — and their employers should take note

Tech Sector Job Crisis Software Development Layoffs Artificial Intelligence Hireability

