Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Wander Franco Denied Request to Suspend Monthly Meetings in Sexual Abuse Investigation

A judge denied a request by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco to suspend required monthly meetings with Dominican authorities investigating allegations he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Franco is accused of sexual and psychological abuse and remains under conditional release as the investigation against the All-Star player continues.

He has not been formally charged, but Dominican authorities are allowed to detain suspects who are under investigation, with a judge later deciding whether there is sufficient evidence for charges to be filed. Prosecutors have alleged that Franco paid the minor girl’s mother thousands of dollars for her consent to the relationship, which lasted four months. The girl’s mother is charged in the case and remains under house arrest. The AP is not naming the woman in order to preserve her daughter’s privacy

Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco Sexual Abuse Investigation Dominican Authorities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

