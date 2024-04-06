Talia al Ghul Rumored to Appear in The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics' Talia al Ghul is speculated to be appearing in The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce a new version of Bruce Wayne 's Batman into the DC Universe. James Gunn , co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the development of the DCU's The Brave and the Bold back in his January 2023 announcement, alongside nine other future projects for the rebooted DC Universe.

The Brave and the Bold will replace Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader from the DCEU with a new actor, and introduce several other Batman-related characters, such as Damian Wayne's Robin, and Talia al Ghul could also follow suit. Talia al Ghul made her first appearance in DC Comics in 1971's Detective Comics #411, introduced as the daughter of supervillain R'as al Ghul, and the on-again, off-again lover of Bruce Wayn

