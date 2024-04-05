Sweet Tomatoes Reopens in Arizona After Pandemic Closure

Four years after going out of business during the pandemic, Sweet Tomatoes has officially opened a new restaurant in southern Arizona . The all-you-can-eat salad buffet chain closed all of its restaurants at the start of the pandemic on March 16, 2020, and never re-opened.

Under new ownership, they are excited to bring back favorite dishes and create new memories with loyal guests. Sweet Tomatoes is now hiring all hourly positions for the new location in Tucson.

