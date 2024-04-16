Sweden Joins NASA's Artemis Accords for Peaceful Space Exploration

Minister for Education Mats Persson and U.S. Ambassador Erik D. Ramanathan shake hands after the signing ceremony.On Tuesday, April 16, NASA welcomed Sweden as the 38th country to sign the Artemis Accords and commit to peaceful and safe space exploration . Minister for Education Dr. Mats Persson signed the accords on behalf of Sweden at an event in Stockholm.

Sweden affirmed its dedication to the sustainable use of space at the Swedish Government Offices. Participants included Persson and Ambassador Erik D. Ramanathan, the U.S. ambassador to Sweden, who gave remarks welcoming Sweden to the Accords family. Pre-recorded remarks by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played during the ceremony as well.

Sweden NASA Artemis Accords Peaceful Safe Space Exploration

