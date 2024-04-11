Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Workers Regularly Nap During Work Hours

The work-from-home movement has sparked conversations in recent years about work-life balance and productivity. While some have argued that workers are less productive at home, others suggest that in-person work leads to more stress. To gain an understanding of how work impacts sleep and how common napping during the workday is, the organization Sleep Doctor surveyed 1,250 full-time workers in March on the topic.
The sleep wellness company revealed that 1 in 3 workers regularly nap during work hours and found that remote and hybrid workers were more likely to take naps during the workday than in-person workers. On a weekly basis, 34% of remote workers took naps compared to 45% of hybrid workers and 27% of in-person workers. According to the findings, younger workers and men were more likely to nap, with 52% of men reporting that they napped at least a few times a year during the workday versus 38% of women. The most common napping location for in-person workers was in their car (50%), followed by at their desk (33%). In addition, 1 in 3 survey respondents said they miss meetings and deadlines because they are napping, while 1 in 4 remote workers said they have fallen asleep during a meeting. Of those who nap during remote meetings, 70% said they turn both their camera and sound off. Those who work remotely were found to nap the longest among full-time employees
Work-From-Home Productivity Work-Life Balance Sleep Napping Remote Workers Hybrid Workers In-Person Workers Meetings Deadlines
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »