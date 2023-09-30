Supreme Court to hear cases on agency power, guns and online speech in new term

The Supreme Court convenes Monday for a new term that brings cases on free speech, agency power and the Second Amendment. The justices are poised to provide some clarity this term with the cases involving two California school board members, and a city manager from Michigan, which they'll hear Oct. 31.

"Everyone agrees that the local government officials in these cases are obviously government officials, but they also are private individuals with their own private lives, and in their private capacities, they are entitled to First Amendment freedoms just like the rest of us," Evelyn Danforth-Scott, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, told reporters."This is really a case about how we distinguish between public officials' public and private capacities in the digital space where those boundaries are more porous than they may have been in the pre-digital era."at the center of a trademark dispute

the high court is set to hear Nov. 1, which involves a California lawyer's unsuccessful effort to trademark the phrase"Trump Too Small." The phrase is a nod to a memorable exchange between then-presidential candidates Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio in 2016, when Rubio mocked Trump for having small hands.

