Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Enforce New Law Despite Injunction

A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Idaho to proceed with broad enforcement of a new law aimed atThe decision overrides two lower federal courts that had upheld an injunction against the law as litigation over its constitutionality continues.

The court did, however, allow the parents and two children who brought the case against the law to continue to obtain treatments during litigation. The children are said to be seeking puberty blockers and estrogen, which the families and their doctors say are critical for mental health. In a joint statement, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Idaho called the ruling an "awful result."

Supreme Court Idaho New Law Injunction Enforcement Conservative Justices Liberal Justices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden Administration Optimistic in Supreme Court Case on Idaho's Abortion BanThe Biden administration is hopeful as oral arguments approach in a critical Supreme Court case challenging Idaho's abortion ban. The administration argues that the ban violates federal law and could undermine abortion restrictions in other states.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Idaho can enforce ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth: Supreme Court rulingThe Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth while lawsuits over the law proceed, reversing lower courts.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Court allows enforcement of Idaho ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minorsLawrence Hurley covers the Supreme Court for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Enforce Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender YouthThe Supreme Court has granted Idaho the ability to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, reversing lower court decisions. The law subjects physicians to up to 10 years in prison for providing care to individuals under 18. However, the two transgender teens who challenged the law will still be able to receive care.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youthThe Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth while lawsuits over the law proceed, reversing lower courts.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youthThe Associated Press

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »