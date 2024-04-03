Success for 'The Casagrandes Movie' on Netflix

Fans of the Nickelodeon show “The Casagrandes” showed their love for the animated series about a Mexican American family when “The Casagrandes Movie” debuted on Netflix on March 22. It wasn't long before the film, directed by the show’s creator Miguel Puga, entered the streaming site’s top 10 in 57 countries, standing alongside other productions that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. For Puga, having his humbly budgeted epic tale among those titles is a badge of honor.
“The Casagrandes Movie” begins when its young heroine Ronnie Anne (Izabella Alvarez) turns 12 and plans to spend the summer skating with her daredevil best friend Sid Chang (Leah Mei Gold). But Rosa (Sonia Manzano), her mother, has other plans. The entire Casagrande clan is traveling to the fictional town of Japunda, Michoacán, so that Ronnie Anne can experience the land of her ancestors. What starts as a vacation meant for fun bonding turns into a thrill-packed mission when demigod Punguari (Paulina Chávez) awaken
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »