Success for 'The Casagrandes Movie' on Netflix

Fans of the Nickelodeon show “The Casagrandes” showed their love for the animated series about a Mexican American family when “The Casagrandes Movie” debuted on Netflix on March 22. It wasn't long before the film, directed by the show’s creator Miguel Puga, entered the streaming site’s top 10 in 57 countries, standing alongside other productions that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. For Puga, having his humbly budgeted epic tale among those titles is a badge of honor.

“The Casagrandes Movie” begins when its young heroine Ronnie Anne (Izabella Alvarez) turns 12 and plans to spend the summer skating with her daredevil best friend Sid Chang (Leah Mei Gold). But Rosa (Sonia Manzano), her mother, has other plans. The entire Casagrande clan is traveling to the fictional town of Japunda, Michoacán, so that Ronnie Anne can experience the land of her ancestors. What starts as a vacation meant for fun bonding turns into a thrill-packed mission when demigod Punguari (Paulina Chávez) awaken

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In 'The Casagrandes Movie,' a family trip to Mexico turns into a wild adventurePatricia Guadalupe is a freelance journalist based in Washington, D.C. Guadalupe has reported for several media outlets, including National Public Radio's Latino USA, CBS Radio and Pacifica Radio Network.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Top 10 Netflix Shows Right Now as Ranked by Netflix ItselfAidan Kelley has been working as a film & television journalist for over two years, following a lifelong passion for the art form.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

What to watch with your kids: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and moreCommon Sense Media reviews of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “The Casagrandes Movie,” “Road House” and “X-Men ’97.”

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

‘Shirley’ Review: Netflix’s Shirley Chisholm Biopic Is a Surefire MessShirley Chisholm was a visionary. This frustrating film about her presidential run, starring an underserved Regina King, is not.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Former gaming executive sentenced to death in poisoning of billionaire Netflix producer in ChinaXu Yao poisoned the food of company founder Lin Qi in 2020 because of a dispute over the running of the business, the court said.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

NY’s Shirley Chisholm, still ‘Unbought and Unbossed,’ debuts on NetflixNY’s Shirley Chisholm, still ‘Unbought and Unbossed,’ debuts on Netflix

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »