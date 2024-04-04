Student LunchBox: Providing Food Access to California College Students

Karlen Nurijanyan could barely afford a grilled cheese while he attended Santa Monica College in 2010. In the years since, he has started a nonprofit that delivers fresh produce , canned goods, grains, dairy, meat, and poultry across 10 Southern California community colleges and university pantries, helping students in need get easier access to food.by the Community College League of California found that nearly half of California community college students are food insecure.

Rates have improved by about 3% since 2019 — because of pantries and basic needs offerings.Today, Student LunchBox serves around 4,500 students per month. The nonprofit uses donations to get produce that would be otherwise wasted from backyard trees, public orchards, farmers markets, and grocery outlets.

