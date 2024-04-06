South Carolina Advances to Championship Game in Women's NCAA Tournament

With All-America center Kamilla Cardoso scoring 22 points, the Gamecocks emphatically kept their unbeaten season going, advancing to the championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament with a 78-59 victory over North Carolina State on Friday night. The talented and tenacious Gamecocks (37-0) led by just one at halftime before putting their full arsenal on display in the third quarter.

They clamped down on defense, started knocking down 3-pointers and outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 to turn what had been a tense matchup into another one of their blowouts

South Carolina NCAA Tournament Basketball Championship Victory Unbeaten Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

