Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomer

Voters in Slovakia are casting ballots in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal, pro-West newcomer. FILE - Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Fico leads his party in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)2 of 6People walk past an election poster for Progressive Slovakia party a day before an early general election in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The poster reads: “Enough of past and chaos. Let’s vote future”. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)3 of 6A Catholic nun casts her ballot at a polling station in Bratislava, Slovakia, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Slovakia holds an early parliamentary election that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)4 of 6FILE - Deputy chairman of the extreme right Kotleba - People’s Party Our Slovakia (LS NS) Milan Uhrik answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press at Slovakia’s Parliament in Bratislava on Oct. 12, 2016.

Read more:

AP »

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer.

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer.

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer.

Slovakia Election Pits a Pro-Russia Former Prime Minister against a Liberal Pro-West NewcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who campaigned on a clear proRussia and antiAmerican message, against a liberal proWest newcomer.Fico and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party vowed to reverse...

Pro-Russia Candidate Poised to Be Next PM of SlovakiaPro-Russia candidate and opposition party leader Robert Fico, already a two-time prime minister of Slovakia, is running No. 1 in polling ahead of Saturday's snap election in the NATO country, a result that would have major consequences for neighboring Ukraine.

A populist leader, sympathetic to Putin's Russia, could be about to win elections in SlovakiaA leading candidate to become Slovakia’s next prime minister, Robert Fico, has vowed to halt all military assistance to Ukraine.

|

FILE - Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fico leads his party in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)2 of 6People walk past an election poster for Progressive Slovakia party a day before an early general election in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The poster reads: “Enough of past and chaos. Let’s vote future”. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)3 of 6A Catholic nun casts her ballot at a polling station in Bratislava, Slovakia, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Slovakia holds an early parliamentary election that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)4 of 6FILE - Deputy chairman of the extreme right Kotleba - People’s Party Our Slovakia (LS NS) Milan Uhrik answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press at Slovakia’s Parliament in Bratislava on Oct. 12, 2016. Uhrik leads, as a chairman, his newly formed movement Republika (Republic) in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)5 of 6People walk past an election poster for Slovakia National party a day before an early general election in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The poster reads: “Together we will increase the pensions”. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)6 of 6A man walks past an election poster for Progressive Slovakia party a day before an early general election in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The poster reads: “Lets vote future”. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) |

FILE - Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fico leads his party in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)1 of 6

FILE - Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fico leads his party in the upcoming early elections that are held in Slovakia on Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)