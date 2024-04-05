Slotkin's Senate Campaign Accuses Trump of Spreading Lies and Dangerous Narratives

The Senate campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is running to replace retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in one of the most competitive races this year, sent out a fundraising email Thursday accusing former President Donald Trump of “spreading lies and dangerous narratives ” during his trip to Michigan on Tuesday, where he spotlighted “ migrant crime .
”“Trump spent his time in Michigan not only spreading lies and advancing dangerous narratives, but he also attacked Elissa, because he knows there is no winning Michigan if Elissa wins the Senate race,” the email claims.Elissa Slotkin Fundraising Email Pg. 2, Elissa Slotkin for Michigan, where she tried to blame Trump for the death of the political establishment’s pro-migration border bill that “sets a finish line and a countdown clock for illegal aliens to achieve amnesty,” as Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye Donald Trump didn’t come to Michigan out of concern for Ruby Garci
Elissa Slotkin Senate Campaign Donald Trump Lies Dangerous Narratives Michigan Migrant Crime
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »