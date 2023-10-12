Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Christine Brown from Sister Wives proved it’s never too late to find love by marrying her sweet husband, David Woolley. The 51-year-old Utah native gave her life to Sister Wives’ lead star, Kody Brown. However, the Brown family patriarch didn’t reciprocate, leading the mom of six to end her previous marriage.
Christine and David fast-tracked their relationship after the initial proposal. They tied the knot on October 8, 2023. Recently, Christine shared a few photos of her wedding day on Instagram. She captioned the post, “I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend.” The couple looked youthful in their wedding outfits.
David sported his bald look in a formal black suit with a purple shirt, and Christine wore an off-shoulder wedding gown with floral embroidery. The pair celebrated their ceremony in Moab, Utah. Christine concluded her celebratory post by noting, "we're finally married with the wedding of our dreams.
Most Sister Wives viewers seem delighted to hear about the new marriage because Christine finally got her happy ending. Previously, the middle-aged woman was married to Kody and struggled a lot in the polygamous relationship. Since the Brown family patriarch had three other wives, he never gave Christine the undivided attention she deserved.
Christine has probably made the right decision by embracing a monogamous relationship with David. The pair is fully compatible and seems deeply in love. Christine and David have various common interests, such as their love for Disney and outdoor adventures. They enjoy traveling together and letting the sunlight warm up their romance.