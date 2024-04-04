Head Topics

Shohei Ohtani hits first home run as a Dodger

Sports News

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits his first home run as a Dodger during the game against the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani had been struggling with his performance in the previous games but finally found his form.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates with teammate Freddie Freeman after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. It was Ohtani’s first home run as a Dodger. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)LOS ANGELES — This was what the Dodgers, and their fans, and pretty near all of L.A. and maybe all of baseball – and, definitely, Shohei Ohtani – had been waiting for.

For the first six games of the Dodgers’ first homestand of 2024, baseball’s unicorn had been strangely muted. In a Dodger attack that had been averaging 6.2 runs and hadn’t scored less than five runs in a game, the most heralded and expensive acquisition (albeit with deferred money) of the offseason had been, in the words of Manager Dave Roberts, “just a tick off” with the bat. Ohtani wasn’t terrible offensively going into Wednesday night. He just wasn’t keeping up with the rest of a high-powered offense, with a .242 average

