Shōgun: Episode 8 Recap - The Rise of a Power Couple

The Big Picture With just two episodes left in its single season, Shōgun continues to surprise. The eighth episode, "The Abyss of Life," shrouds Lord Yoshii Toranaga and his allies in uncertainty, but also sees the rise of a surprising, yet fearsome power couple with Lord Ishido Kazunari and Lady Ochiba no Kata .
From the very first episode of Shōgun, "Anjin," it's well established that Lord Toranaga is a threat to the Council of Regents. The series starts with him being confronted by his peers in the Council about his intentions, and Lord Ishido is the one taking the front in questioning him.
In Episode 5, Ochiba quickly turns the tables on Ishido and says that the Council of Regents now answers to her, as the mother of the Taikō's heir. At first, this moment seems more like a new player had arrived in the game, not the start of an alliance, but in Episode 8, Ishido reveals he has always had a crush on her and proposes formalizing their alliance through marriage. Ochiba doesn't seem immediately content with this idea and avoids giving Ishido an answer right away.
When we meet Ishido, he's the leader of the Council of Regents, a powerful position in the realm. The Council itself was created by the late Taikō as a way of securing the continuation of his lineage, but it has never felt like that is where the story is really headed. Either Toranaga or Ishido would rise to power. A lot can be observed from the dynamics of the Council, especially the fact that Toranaga seems more powerful than all the other members, and this profoundly bothers Ishido.
