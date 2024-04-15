Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Expected in Central US

WASHINGTON — Tens of millions of Americans stretching from Lincoln , Nebraska , to Baltimore could face strong thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday, with tornadoes possible in some states.

The two states could see strong tornadoes, too, while parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Virginia face a slight risk.After moving through the Great Plains, NWS says the the storm system could move into the Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley areas on Tuesday and bring “severe weather and isolated flash flooding.”

The risk of tornadoes forming Monday evening over parts of Kansas and Nebraska will increase with the development of a few, discrete supercells, NWS said. Those are the tall, anvil-shaped producers of tornadoes and hail that have a rotating, powerful updraft of wind often lasting for hours.May is generally considered the midpoint of tornado season, said Harold Brooks, a tornado scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in those estimates,” Brooks added, because of how much each tornado season varies year to year.

