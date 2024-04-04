Service Dogs Can Detect Pending Distress in Individuals with PTSD

The research provides evidence that some service dogs with PTSD can be trained to detect episodes of pending distress through a person's breath and perhaps prompt the individual to use coping skills to manage the episode.

"Ours is the first study to demonstrate that at least some dogs can detect putative stress-related volatile organic compounds in human breath that are associated with PTSD symptoms," study author Laura Kiiroja, PhD candidate, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Faculty of Science, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, toldThe lifetime prevalence of PTSD is about 8% in the general population, but data show it can reach 23% in veterans. In addition, many more trauma-exposed individuals experience subthreshold symptom

