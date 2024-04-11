SEC Serves Wells Notice to Uniswap as Project Vows to Fight

Uniswap Labs, the entity behind the decentralized exchange Uniswap , has received a Wells notice from the US Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). Despite this, Uniswap is determined to fight the SEC 's actions, and has received support from the crypto community. Meanwhile, Ethereum is experiencing a correction as the CEO of Van Eck suggests that Ethereum ETF s are unlikely to be approved in May.
Additionally, the launch of EigenLayer on Ethereum Mainnet could contribute to the growth of DeFi's liquid restaking boom. Bitcoin's halving is also a major topic of discussion, but an industry insider believes that Ethereum is the more significant asset regardless of the halving narrative
Uniswap SEC Wells Notice Ethereum Van Eck ETF Defi Bitcoin Halving
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
U.S. SEC Issues Wells Notice to Decentralized Exchange UniswapThe United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a Wells notice to the decentralized exchange Uniswap, giving the company an opportunity to respond before enforcement action is recommended.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Uniswap price tanks 10% as team vows to fight SEC threatUniswap’s token is at its lowest point since late February after receiving an SEC Wells notice, which the DeFi protocol said it would fight.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »