SEC Serves Wells Notice to Uniswap as Project Vows to Fight

Uniswap Labs, the entity behind the decentralized exchange Uniswap , has received a Wells notice from the US Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). Despite this, Uniswap is determined to fight the SEC 's actions, and has received support from the crypto community. Meanwhile, Ethereum is experiencing a correction as the CEO of Van Eck suggests that Ethereum ETF s are unlikely to be approved in May.

Additionally, the launch of EigenLayer on Ethereum Mainnet could contribute to the growth of DeFi's liquid restaking boom. Bitcoin's halving is also a major topic of discussion, but an industry insider believes that Ethereum is the more significant asset regardless of the halving narrative

Uniswap SEC Wells Notice Ethereum Van Eck ETF Defi Bitcoin Halving

