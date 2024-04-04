Seattle Seahawks' Potential Draft Pick and Latest Buzz

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Seattle Seahawks are starting to shape up their roster in advance of the big night. The team has added some pieces through free agency, but they still have a number of glaring needs. With this in mind, the board is wide open for the Seahawks in what will be Mike Macdonald’s first draft as a head coach.

There are obviously a number of routes the organization could go, but a lot of analysts seem to be honing in on the trenches; specifically along the offensive line. As I wrote about recently, Troy Fautanu is getting a lot of traction among pundits as a good fit in Seattle. Or rather, a good fit to stay in Seattle following his career with the Washington Huskies. But this isn’t a unanimous prediction, so let’s take a look at the latest buzz! Bruce Feldman has the Seahawks selecting Fautanu in The Athletic’s latest mock draft, but Michael-Shawn Dugar sees the team going a different rout

