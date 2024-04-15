Season 2 of Adult-Animated Scooby-Doo Series 'Velma' to Premiere This Month

Season 2, which previews the return of the adult-animated Scooby-Doo series that launched in 2023. The new season will premiere on the streaming service later this month.“When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it’s too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne, Norville, and Fred are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention,” the synopsis reads.

Along with Kaling, the voice cast of Velma includes Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers, and Constance Wu as Daphne Blake. Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez will all additionally voice characters in the forthcoming season.

“Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” the series’ general synopsis reads. “An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Velma Season 2 will premiere on Max on April 25, 2024. The first season, meanwhile, is currently available to watch on Max.Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows, and all things pop culture for roughly five years. He's a lifelong cinephile who spends way, way too much money buying Blu-rays and trade paperbacks. You can find him on twitter at @brandonschreur.

