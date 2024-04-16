Scottish Conservatives to Repeal Draconian Speech Restrictions

Members of the locally devolved Scottish Parliament at Holyrood will be put on the spot this week as to whether they continue to support the Hate Crime and Public Order Act 2021, which has sparked chaos and controversy after coming into effect earlier this month. Now, the Scottish Conservatives will look to put pressure on left-wing Labour Part and Lib-Dem MSPs by introducing a measure to repeal the legislation on Wednesday.

“It is proving every bit as unworkable as many critics warned – and must be repealed. As well as being an unacceptable risk to free speech, it is taking a huge toll on Scotland’s police officers.

The new speech restrictions outlaw statements believed to “stir up hatred” against several protected minority groups, even if the comments were not intended to do so and if they were made in the privacy of one’s own home. Those found guilty of breaching the law face up to seven years in prison.that the law is being weaponised by activists seeking to go after their political opponents as well as by ordinary people seeking to settle personal scores against their fellow citizens.

