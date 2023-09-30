‘Saw X’ Slices Through Tough Competition to Claim Top Spot in Domestic Box Office Debut

'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is expected to sneak past the horror sequel by Sunday. To virtually everybody’s surprise, Saw X has earned by far the best reviews in the franchise’s history, and was awarded a “certified fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% score.
It also earned a B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is stupendous for a horror movie. But even without Thursday previews, PAW Patrol 2 will probably sneak past both Saw X and The Creator to claim the top spot at box office this weekend. A sequel to 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie, itself a theatrical spinoff of the popular (and very lucrative) television series for kids, PAW Patrol 2 grossed $6.8 million on Friday, and is expected to generate around $22.5 million in its opening weekend.
By comparison, the first PAW Patrol movie was released day-and-date in theaters and on the Paramount+ streaming service, at a far scarier time during the pandemic. Despite that, the movie ended up grossing $40 million domestically on the back of a $13 million debut. PAW Patrol 2 is nearly doubling that opening, months after The Super Mario Bros. Movie entertained starved-for-content younger audiences.