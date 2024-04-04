Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE and Z Flip 6 to be Introduced in July

We're all ears when it comes to Samsung 's upcoming phones that can bend, fold, flip, tuck in, turn over and flex – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are introduced (hopefully) in July . The Z Fold 6 FE should come at a lower price than its premium sibling and could probably start at $799.

Exactly a thousand bucks less than what the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are pricey (after all, you get a proper outer screen and an absolute behemoth for an inner one), the Z Fold 6 FE could attract more potential buyers. We'll see. These alleged handsets are called "Galaxy Z Fold FE" and "Galaxy Z Flip FE". The Flip FE appears to have 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and possibly a Snapdragon 7-series chip. If that turns out to be true, it would be a surprise, given that many expect an 8-series chipset, at least the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. – the one that promises exceptional on-device AI capabilities? Specs-wise, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 packs one Prime Cortex-X4 (up to 2.8 GHz), four Performance (2.6GHz), and three Efficiency (1.9GHz) cores

