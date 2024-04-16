Salt Lake County Communities Prepare for Spring Runoff

Emigration creek flooded in April 2023 as residents and business owners in the canyon tried to prepare. With spring runoff already underway in certain regions, communities across Salt Lake County are ramping up flood preparations after 2023's flooding issues.2 News spoke with county teams to learn specific steps being taken this spring to avoid any emergency sandbagging this year.Molly Martin lives near 1700 South in Sugar House and remembered last year’s spring runoff well.

Kade Moncur, the division director of Salt Lake County’s flood control team, said he feels the county is prepared for the runoff that has already begun in certain areas, like Emigration Creek."There was a lot more low-elevation and mid-elevation snow last year. This year, we're seeing a good amount of runoff from Emigration, but not as many problems,” he said.

Moncur said coordination meetings, staged detention basins, and watching for debris and removing it from the waterways are some of the preparation the county is doing to coordinate with cities.

