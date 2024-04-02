Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski team up for new movie IF

IF has a brand-new poster courtesy of Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool & Wolverine star is heading back to childhood in his next movie and John Krasinski is along for the ride. IF sees the duo befriend a little girl that can see everyone's imaginary friends. It's poised to be both funny and tug at the heart strings a bit. This presents a wild collaboration between Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Krasinski as a director. The Quiet Place star also wrote IF, so he's clearly enamored with this story.

The teasers haven't given away the full breadth of the plot yet, so fans are left to wonder. Stars like Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr, Steve Carell and Cailey Fleming are all along for IF. Some of those names made the poster, but it is hard to fit so many stars into the crammed space. Getting a look at all the imaginary friends is going to be the major pull for a lot of fans there

