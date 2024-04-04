Russia n Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed a planned round of peace talks as a Western ruse to rally broader international support for Ukraine . Lavrov argued that the West is seeking to boost attendance at the negotiations by claiming that participants would only be able to discuss certain aspects of President Zelenskyy's peace plan.

Russian minister casts prospective Ukraine peace talks as Western plot to win hesitant Global SouthRussia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that prospective negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine could be successful only if they take Moscow’s interests in the account. Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed a planned round of peace talks in Switzerland as a Western ruse to rally broader international support for Kyiv.

