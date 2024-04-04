Robert Kiyosaki Warns About Ongoing Inflation and Its Impact on US Economy

Robert Kiyosaki , the author of ' Rich Dad Poor Dad ', has shared an important message on social media regarding the recent statement made by the head of US Fed Reserve Jerome Powell . Kiyosaki highlights the ongoing inflation and its negative impact on the US economy.

