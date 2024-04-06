Republican National Committee Community Center Closes in San Antonio

The Republican National Committee community center in the Highland neighborhood on the Southeast Side has closed for the 2024 election cycle . RNC support for the center waned after GOP congressional candidate Cassy Garcia lost in 2022.

A Hispanic outreach center that the National Republican Committee opened on San Antonio’s Southeast Side in 2021 is among numerous minority outreach offices across the country that have beenDemocrats say the closures are a signal the GOP no longer cares about courting Hispanic voters, while Republicans say the investments in traditionally blue territory didn’t make sense in this year’s challenging national political landscape. The now-shuttered Hispanic outreach center in the Highlands neighborhood, which served as a gathering point for congressional candidate Cassy Garcia in 2022, offers some evidence for both perspective

Republican National Committee Community Center Highland Neighborhood Southeast Side 2024 Election Cycle GOP Cassy Garcia Hispanic Outreach Center Minority Outreach Offices Democrats Republican Hispanic Voters Investments Blue Territory National Political Landscape

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SAReport / 🏆 252. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's plan for Republican National Committee donations could hurt state GOPsJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

The Republican National Committee May Become Trump's Cash MachineThis month, presumptive Republican nominee for president Donald Trump took over the Republican National Committee (RNC) and then days later liquidated dozens of staff members.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

The Republican National Committee sues Michigan over the state's voter rollsJane C. Timm is a senior reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Republican National Committee senior staffers among employees terminated after Trump takeoverThe RNC met in Houston last week to install a pair of leaders selected by the former president

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Trump’s team is slashing Republican National Committee staff amid takeoverJust days after installing his new leadership team at the Republican National Committee, Donald Trump’slieutenants are cutting dozens of staff across key departments in anaggressive move that further cements the former president’s takeover ofthe GOP’s political and fundraising machinery.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Trump's team is slashing Republican National Committee staff amid takeover, AP sources sayDonald Trump’s lieutenants are cutting dozens of staff across the Republican National Committee in a cost-cutting move that further cements the former president’s takeover of the GOP’s political and fundraising machinery.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »