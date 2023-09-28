Reality Star Denies Rumors and Addresses Accusations

Bravo's Hot Mic released Nov. 14. "No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. Who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this. That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children? So that people tune in?" "When people talk about, 'Oh, they do these things to be relevant,' I'm already on the show 13 years," the 54-year-old continued.

"I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I'm on television, but I'm good. I'm not looking to be more relevant. I would never put my family through this ever." Calling the accusations "so annoying and so frustrating," the reality star also confronted other rumors that have gotten under her skin as of late. "I also hear a lot of things online that, 'Oh, Kyle and Mauricio, they have an open marriage. That Kyle's only with him for the money,'" she told Baskin. "He had no money when I married him, you idiots! He didn't have any money. 'She just stays there and puts up with all this so that she can just keep spending his money

