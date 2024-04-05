Quiet and Beautiful Weather Expected in South Texas on Friday

A generally benign weather pattern will result in quieter, beautiful weather across South Texas on Friday. However, two separate low pressure systems will affect the weather in South Texas over the next several days, bringing clouds, wind and a few chances of rain and storms. Here’s a general overview of what you can expect. Friday forecast Just like the past few mornings, low temperatures will be cool, falling into the low 50s in San Antonio.
That’s still a few degrees below average for early April, but it won’t stay like that for long. Dry air will still be in place, allowing temperatures to rise quite quickly throughout the day. San Antonio temps will reach 70 degrees just after 10 a.m., then top the 80-degree mark in the early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Thursday, topping out in the mid-80s throughout South Texas. Winds will be breezy, becoming as strong as 15 to 20 mph by the late afternoon
