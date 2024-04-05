Quiet and Beautiful Weather Expected in South Texas on Friday

A generally benign weather pattern will result in quieter, beautiful weather across South Texas on Friday. However, two separate low pressure systems will affect the weather in South Texas over the next several days, bringing clouds, wind and a few chances of rain and storms. Here’s a general overview of what you can expect. Friday forecast Just like the past few mornings, low temperatures will be cool, falling into the low 50s in San Antonio.

That’s still a few degrees below average for early April, but it won’t stay like that for long. Dry air will still be in place, allowing temperatures to rise quite quickly throughout the day. San Antonio temps will reach 70 degrees just after 10 a.m., then top the 80-degree mark in the early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Thursday, topping out in the mid-80s throughout South Texas. Winds will be breezy, becoming as strong as 15 to 20 mph by the late afternoon

South Texas Weather Low Pressure Systems Clouds Wind Rain Storms Temperatures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After a chilly week in South Texas, big changes arrive FridayBig changes are coming Friday, and that means sunshine and warm temperatures in South Texas. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Severe thunderstorm watch for South Texas, large hail expectedThe National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for South Texas until 8 p.m. Friday.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Solid postseason likely sends A&M women to NCAA TournamentNo. 1 South Carolina defeated the Texas A&M women 79-68 in the SEC quarterfinals Friday.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

German shepherd looking for quiet home with big yard after Texas rescue: Meet DaleA New York animal rescue organization is hoping to find this German shepherd named Dale his forever home. The male dog was homeless in Texas and is now up for adoption.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Calm and quiet today, then strong to severe storms possible FridayRain returns heading into Friday and Saturday, with stronger storms possible.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

South Bay malls quiet after planned meetups of teens don’t materialize, security remains tightPolice had learned of planned meetups at the Del Amo Fashion Center and the South Bay Pavilion

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »