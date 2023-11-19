Qatar says deal to free hostages in Gaza war hinges on minor issues

Israel's war on besieged Gaza — now in its 44th day — has killed over 12,300 Palestinians, including 5,000 children, and wounded 29,000. Over 3,600 Palestinians, including 1,750 children, are missing or buried under debris of bombed buildings.A deal to free hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7 attack on Israel now hinges on"minor" practical issues, Qatar's prime minister said, without providing details or a timeline.

Qatar has helped to broker talks aiming to free some of the about 220 hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war. "The challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor compared to the bigger challenges, they are more logistical, they are more practical," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel





