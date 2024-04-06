Property Tax Exemptions Granted to Child-Care Centers in Bexar County and San Antonio

The Bexar County Commissioners Court and the San Antonio City Council have granted property tax exemptions to qualifying child-care centers within the county and city limits. Under the Texas Property Tax Code , eligible properties may be exempted from all or a portion of their appraised value.

To qualify, child-care facilities must have at least 20% of enrolled children receiving subsidized child-care services.

Property Tax Exemptions Child-Care Centers Bexar County San Antonio Texas Property Tax Code

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Willis' loved ones share heartfelt birthday tributesBexar County tax accessor reminds families to apply for homestead tax exemption

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Maverick Ranch-Fromme Farm in northwest Bexar County becomes protected propertyAfter 30 years of attempts to develop it, the 329-acre Maverick Ranch-Fromme Farm property in northwest Bexar County will now be protected.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

Bexar County to spend more than $3.9 Million on domestic violence preventionBexar County Commissioners and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai approved more than $3.9 Million to fund the Bexar County Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Free filing, tax preparation assistance available for some Bexar County taxpayersUntil April 15, Bexar County taxpayers whose households earned up to $60,000 can visit local tax assistance sites for help.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

Results of Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 race could impact proposed county park after runoffsThe proposed park would use about 50 acres of land near Talley Road and Medio Drive.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Franklin County Seniors Seek Help with Shrinking Tax Breaks and Soaring Property TaxesFranklin County seniors are calling on ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers as their tax breaks are shrinking with higher property values and their property taxes are soaring. They are concerned about the impact on their ability to stay in their homes.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »