Pro Wrestler Kurt Angle 'Memba Him?!

The 99 Cents Only stores are closing down all of their 371 locations across the U.S. due to financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, inflation, and changing consumer demand . The parent company announced the nationwide wind-down on Thursday, with stores in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas being affected.

This decision was unexpected and not desired by the company.

99 Cents Only Stores Closing Financial Difficulties Pandemic Inflation Consumer Demand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

