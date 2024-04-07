Pro-Palestinian Protesters Interrupt Town Hall at Rutgers University

A group of 'out of control' pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted a town hall at Rutgers University , shouting anti-Israel slogans and forcing officials to end the meeting early. Jewish students were escorted out by police as the administration left.

It was a horrifying experience for the Jewish attendees.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Town Hall Rutgers University Anti-Israel Jewish Students Police Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iPad Pro (2024) VS Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pro tools for pro peoplePeter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Rutgers University professor says without DEI offices, there is ‘no ability to make meaningful progress'A Rutgers professor Stacy Hawkins defended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices on college campuses on Thursday during a panel discussion at Harvard University.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Woman shot by stray bullet inside home near Rutgers UniversityRutgers officials said the victim is affiliated with the school, but it's unclear if she is a student or staff member.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Woman shot in stray bullet near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, 1 other person hurtOne woman, a student at Rutgers University, was hit by a stray bullet inside her home. A second Rutgers University student was also hurt.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

House committee launches antisemitism investigation into Rutgers UniversityThe House Education and Workforce Committee launched an antisemitism investigation into Rutgers University, claiming a 'failure to protect Jewish students.'

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Chester S Spell Ph.D.Chester S. Spell, Ph.D., is an associate professor of management at Rutgers University.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »