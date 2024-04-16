Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Block Roadways in Multiple US States

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked roadways in Illinois, California, New York and Oregon on Monday, temporarily shutting down travel into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, onto the Golden Gate and Brooklyn bridges and on a busy West Coast highway.On Sunday, Sky News Australia reported that a global anti-Israel protest had been planned for Monday, but in an effort to cause maximum disruption, the activists refused to disclose protest locations. ProtectPalestine.

Whether it’s autonomous or one of the organized protests, make our voices heard. NO MORE WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL. the organization posted on social media. In San Francisco, ‘Free Palestine’ protesters blocked several sections of freeway around the Bay Area, including a section of I-880 in Oakland and the Golden Gate Bridge right at the peak of the morning commute.Traffic was snarled for hours in both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge. The entrance to the Port of Oakland was impeded later in the morning by another pack of demonstrators, who said they came from a group called A15 Action.

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Roadways Travel Disruptions Airports Protests

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports. The Monday morning protest caused headaches for some travelers who left their cars to walk to the airport.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersCHICAGO (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, temporarily

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »