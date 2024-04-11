Pro-Palestine Activists Spray Red Paint on UK Ministry of Defence Headquarters

A group of pro-Palestine activists have sprayed red paint on the UK Ministry of Defence’s London headquarters while protesting Britain's arms sales to Israel . The joint action was carried out on Wednesday by members of the groups Palestine Action and Youth Demand , who called on both the Conservative and Labour parties to commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel .

Palestine Action said that the ministry gives contracts worth hundreds of millions of British pounds to Elbit Systems and trains the Israeli military. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the Armed Forces 'can’t and won’t be intimidated.

