President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping Hold Phone Call

President Joe Biden greets China’s President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. Biden and Xi spoke Tuesday in their first call since their November … Communist dictator Xi Jinping, leader of China, met this past week over the phone with President Biden . The White House said they had a “candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

” To which I say, yada yada. Here’s a guess at what really happened. Note: The facts are documented. The dialogue is fictional.Thanks for taking my call, my vassal. You have done quite well during your first term. America has been weakened economically, culturally and even spiritually to a level beyond our wildest dreams. Issuing your 639-word “Transgender Day of Visibility” proclamation for Easter Sunday was particularly delicious. And then blaming the calendar when you got pushbac

President Biden President Xi Jinping Phone Call Bilateral Issues Global Issues Fictional Dialogue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden Speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on PhonePresident Biden discusses U.S. concerns about economic relations, Ukraine, and cybersecurity threats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Discuss AI, Counternarcotics, and Taiwan in Phone CallPresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone, discussing artificial intelligence, counternarcotics, and climate issues. They also discussed the need for peace and stability in Taiwan and reiterated the U.S. commitment to the 'One China' policy.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

President Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid global tensionsPresident Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the leaders since their historic in-person summit in November and the latest in ongoing efforts by US and Chinese officials to defuse tensions between the two superpowers. The call comes amid heavy global turbulence – the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, were expected to be topics of discussion. Other issues that have strained the Washington-Beijing relationship were also expected to come up, including Taiwan, China’s recent provocations in the South China Sea and Beijing’s human rights abuses. The two leaders were also expected to discuss a number of issues where US and Chinese officials see room for cooperation, including countering narcotics, the fast-developing world of artificial intelligence and climate change

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping hold phone call ahead of Yellen's trip to ChinaBiden and Xi had a phone call Tuesday to discuss economic concerns, cybersecurity threats and more.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

President Biden and Xi Jinping discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanylPresident Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »