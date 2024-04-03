Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion in Wednesday's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing is one of the largest in history, estimated at $1.09 billion. This makes it the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the ninth-largest lotto jackpot ever.

Last week, a Mega Millions player won the eighth-largest jackpot ever. The Powerball jackpot has been growing for 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

