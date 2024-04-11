Possibility of Life on Venus: Microscopic Life in Clouds

It’s a measure of human ingenuity and curiosity that scientists debate the possibility of life on Venus . They established long ago that Venus ’ surface is absolutely hostile to life. But didn’t scientists find a biomarker in the planet’s clouds? Could life exist there, never touching the planet’s sweltering surface? Phosphine is a biomarker, and in 2020, researchers reported the detection of phosphine in Venus ’ atmosphere.

There should be no phosphine because phosphorous should be oxidized in the planet’s atmosphere. According to the original paper’s authors, they informed everyone of an error in their data processing that could’ve affected the conclusions. Those authors examined the issue again and mostly At this point, the phosphine issue seems unsettled. But if it is present in Venus’ atmosphere and is biological in nature, where could it be coming from? Venus’s surface is out of the question. That leaves Venus’ cloud-filled atmosphere as the only abode of life. While the idea might seem ridiculous at first glance, researchers have dug into the idea and generated some interesting results. In a new paper, researchers examine the idea of microscopic life that lives and reproduces in water droplets in Venus’s clouds

Venus Life Biomarker Clouds Atmosphere Microscopic Life Water Droplets

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Life's building blocks are surprisingly stable in Venus-like conditions: StudyIf there is life in the solar system beyond Earth, it might be found in the clouds of Venus. In contrast to the planet's blisteringly inhospitable surface, Venus' cloud layer, which extends from 30 to 40 miles above the surface, hosts milder temperatures that could support some extreme forms of life.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Exploring the Possibility of Life on Enceladus: Scientists Study the Velocity of Spacecraft to Sample PlumesResearchers from the University of Kent examine how the velocity of a passing spacecraft could affect its ability to sample water and ice within the plumes emanating from Enceladus' southern polar region, which appear to have all the ingredients for life.

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

Life as we know it could exist on Venus, new experiment revealsSharmila Kuthunur is a Seattle-based science journalist covering astronomy, astrophysics and space exploration. Follow her on X skuthunur.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Karlie Kloss Is Bringing LIFE Magazine Back to LifeSince 2007, Jezebel has been the Internet's most treasured source for everything celebrities, sex, and politics...with teeth.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

From food to finance, 9 life hacks from Life Kit expertsOur most memorable and useful expert advice from Life Kit's March episodes, hand-picked by the editors.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

New technique in tiny tool tuning: Making microscopic measurements more accurateFluidic force microscopy (FluidFM) combines the sensitivity of atomic force microscopy with microfluidics' capabilities, necessitating precise calibration of its cantilevers for reliable data. Traditional methods, however, struggle with the unique internal structure of FluidFM cantilevers, leading to inaccuracies.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »