Port of Baltimore Faces Supply Chain Disruptions Due to Bridge Collapse

The Port of Baltimore, a major shipping hub on the East Coast, is facing disruptions to its supply chains due to the closure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge collapsed on Friday, March 29, 2024, and a large crane has been brought in to assist with the clean-up. The closure of the bridge is expected to impact the port's operations, as it is the busiest port for automobiles, heavy machinery, and coal exports in the country.

The surrounding industrial hub will also be affected by the loss of the bridge for transportation

