Porsche Taycan Gets a Serious Powertrain Makeover

Mid-life facelifts are normally about surface changes to freshen up a car rather than deep mechanical alterations. Porsche has reversed that trend with the new Taycan . Design tweaks are close to blink-and-miss-them. The narrower new headlights are the only ones that really stand out from more than about a dozen feet. But beneath the surface the Taycan gets a serious powertrain makeover that includes new batteries plus a lighter, punchier new motor.
Air suspension has become standard, and there is also the option of a very clever electro-hydraulic active ride system.Many of the changes made to the electrical system have been to intended to improve the Taycan’s range, the one area where the original car obviously lacked when compared to rivals. We don’t have EPA numbers yet, but on European WLTP figures every version of the Taycan that carries the larger 97 kWh Performance Plus pack has seen its official range improve by more than 100 mile
