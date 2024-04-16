Pimax Unveils New High-End VR Headset: Crystal Super

Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super , an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal
we reviewed last year, has just announced an even more high-end model, aptly named the Crystal Super. The Crystal Super packs an impressive total pixel count of 29.5 million, nearly twice what the already high-end original Crystal offered. The Crystal Super also boasts a higher FOV for better immersion, and higher PPD than its predecessor.
Most notably, the Crystal Super sports a replaceable optical engine system, which will allow the user to switch between using a QLED display panel, or OLED, the latter of which is notably what theBrightness: 200 nits Optics: Glass aspheric lenses , glass pancake lenses Super is only going to focus on PCVR, which in my opinion, as someone who reviewed the original Crystal, is a great move, making the device far more focused on its primary, and best use case.
The Crystal Light will cost $699, and is expected to start shipping soon, with pre-orders already open.The Crystal Light will feature no battery, signifying that it will only rely on a cabled connection with the user's computer, and appears to be notably more compact than any other Pimax headset."We want to make the Crystal and its clarity available to more PCVR gamers, who want high clarity. We're thinking about HP Reverb G2 , Rift S, and the Valve Index.
