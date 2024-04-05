Pilots Protest New Contract Terms at Vistara Airline

Pilots have called in sick to protest the terms of their new contract that will come into effect following the carrier's upcoming merger with Air India . The new structure will cut the salary from about $7,400 (for 70 hours but not always enforced) to $5,200 for a strict 40-hour schedule, a source said. The source, who has been a pilot for Vistara for more than five years, told CNBC that salaries had been cut for many pilots despite them not signing the new contract.

India's Vistara airline has cut flights following cancelations and delays all week as pilots have been on a strike of sorts over salary revision

