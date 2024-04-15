Philadelphia Mayor Proposes Cutting Funding for Syringe Exchange Program

The shift is part of Parker's promise to end the city’s financial support of programs that provide sterile syringes to people who use drugs.

The news comes as Parker's administration has placed an intense focus on ending the open-air drug market in Kensington, where sprawling homelessness, addiction, and violence driven by the drug trade have been commonplace for years.

"While I'm the mayor, I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that not one city dollar is invested in the distribution of clean needles," Parker said. Syringe exchange services are illegal under state law but have operated in Philadelphia for more than three decades, since former Mayor Ed Rendell issued an executive order to allow them to operate as a way to address high rates of HIV infections among people who injected drugs.

