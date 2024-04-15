Pensacola Attorney Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Alex Wesley Rigsby was arrested on 30 counts of possessing 10 or more child porn images A 33-year-old Pensacola attorney is facing 30 counts of child pornography possession.

Alex Wesley Rigsby was arrested Friday morning on 30 counts of possessing 10 or more child porn images. The charges are second-degree felonies.According to the arrest report, the FBI and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received seven cyber tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Oct. 26, 2023 to Dec. 4, 2023. The tips contained approximately 161 child porn files.According to the report, on Jan.

According to the report, authorities found approximately 222 child porn images and videos within Rigsby's cloud storage. The report states a second file contained over 160 videos and images of child porn files. The images and videos contained the sexual abuse of children and infants.

