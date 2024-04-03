Patreon Introduces Community Moderators for Creators

Patreon is now allowing creators to assign community members as moderators, similar to Reddit. This update allows creators to distribute the work of moderating their community and enforcing specific community rules.

Moderators on Patreon will be responsible for keeping the community running smoothly.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

D.C. rolls out drug-free zones, sparking concerns of over-policing“It’s only causing more harm to the Black and brown community,” one community activist said.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Chicago Jewish community denounces recent threats, attacksThe Chicago Jewish community united on Wednesday to denounce recent threats and attacks targeting their community.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Patreon is taking Reddit’s approach to content moderationCreator platform Patreon is expanding community chats, a Discord-like feature first introduced in September. Now chats will be available on the web and to free users.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

California introduces 'right to disconnect' bill that would allow employees to possibly relaxSarah Fielding MS, is an acclaimed journalist focusing on mental health, social issues, and tech. At Engadget, she reports on tech news, whether it be a Twitter bot exposing gender pay gaps or a beloved classic game's revival.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Nolus: Bridging the Gap in DeFi with Interoperability Across Blockchain ChainsNolus introduces a novel DeFi Lease system, transforming crypto lending by drastically reducing over-collateralization requirements.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

BofA introduces top 10 US ideas for Q2BofA introduces top 10 US ideas for Q2

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »