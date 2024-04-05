Pat Sajak to Retire as Host of Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

Pat Sajak is ready to take his final spin as host of Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years. His farewell episode will air on June 7, marking the end of the show's 41st season. Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023, expressing gratitude for the wonderful ride he had as the host of the beloved game show .

Pat Sajak Wheel Of Fortune Retirement Game Show Farewell Episode

