Paris Jackson shuts down comments calling her ‘old and haggard’ in social media post

is shutting down critical comments of her appearance on social media.

The only daughter of Michael Jackson attended the Christian Louboutin"Rouge Stiletto" Beauty Event duringand shared video of herself on the red carpet on Instagram earlier this week. People responded to her look, a deep cut jumpsuit and a bold lip and eyeshadow look, with less than positive comments.

"OMG she looks so old I'm not a hater I like her but I don't remember the moment she took age that fast," wrote one person, who added,"no matter what she looks beautiful." Paris Jackson shared video of herself at the Christian Louboutin"Rouge Stiletto" Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week, prompting negative comments about her appearance."She’s pretty but looks older then me lol," wrote another.CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Others tried to defend her, saying the lighting intensified the look and made her appear older.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Paris Jackson, 25, claps back after being called ‘old and haggard’ in makeup-free selfie“I am literally 25. Just young and haggard, thank you very much,” she said in part following criticism over her Paris Fashion Week look.

Makeup-Free Paris Jackson Shuts Down Online Trolls Criticizing Her ‘Haggard’ Appearance: 'I'm Literally 25'In a new Instagram video, a makeup-free Paris Jackson clapped back at haters commenting on her appearance: “I am literally 25. Just young and haggard'

Paris Jackson hits out at trolls who call her 'old and haggard': 'I am literally 25!'Paris Jackson has hit back at the trolls who called her 'old and haggard' on Instagram as she reminds her followers that she is only 25 years old.

J.C. Jackson says he's expects to face Raiders, but what are Chargers' expectations?Chargers' cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was inactive in Week 3 despite being healthy, expects to play Sunday when L.A. plays host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers’ J.C. Jackson ‘still confused’ why he was inactive SundayThe beleaguered cornerback says being sidelined against the Vikings on Sunday “was no surprise,” but also adds: “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Jackson, Mississippi, police chief visits Mobile for crime-fighting insightsJackson, Mississippi, police chief visits Mobile for crime-fighting insights

is shutting down critical comments of her appearance on social media.

The only daughter of Michael Jackson attended the Christian Louboutin"Rouge Stiletto" Beauty Event duringand shared video of herself on the red carpet on Instagram earlier this week.

People responded to her look, a deep cut jumpsuit and a bold lip and eyeshadow look, with less than positive comments.

"OMG she looks so old I'm not a hater I like her but I don't remember the moment she took age that fast," wrote one person, who added,"no matter what she looks beautiful."

Paris Jackson shared video of herself at the Christian Louboutin"Rouge Stiletto" Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week, prompting negative comments about her appearance."She’s pretty but looks older then me lol," wrote another.CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Others tried to defend her, saying the lighting intensified the look and made her appear older.

"Relax people the light is causing a shadow on her face. Why is old such a label for undesirable beauty standards anyway!? She is beautiful and deserves to be treated with kindness," someone wrote.