Over 32,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel-Hamas War

The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war is over 32,000. Among those killed in Gaza are 196 aid workers , including seven World Central Kitchen workers who died in an Israeli airstrike. The war has caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure in Gaza , leading to a humanitarian crisis .
Many Palestinians, including children, are in need of medical treatment and suffer from malnutrition.
