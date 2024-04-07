Over 32,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel-Hamas War

The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war is over 32,000. Among those killed in Gaza are 196 aid workers , including seven World Central Kitchen workers who died in an Israeli airstrike. The war has caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure in Gaza , leading to a humanitarian crisis .

Many Palestinians, including children, are in need of medical treatment and suffer from malnutrition.

Palestinians Israel-Hamas War Death Toll Aid Workers World Central Kitchen Gaza Israeli Airstrike Damage Homes Infrastructure Humanitarian Crisis Medical Treatment Malnutrition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



axios / 🏆 302. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Ramadan and Lent more somber for Palestinians as the Israel and Hamas war continuesReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Food aid ship approaches Gaza as Palestinians starveA ship carrying 200 tons of aid is approaching the coast of Gaza to inaugurate a sea route from Cyprus. The ship was expected to arrive later on Friday. The sea route is intended to bring more assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the enclave five months into the war between Israel and Hamas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel: Hamas Still Using Hospitals as ‘Human Shields’; Terrorists Fire from Shifa; Hamas Commander EliminatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »